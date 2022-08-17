Local Listings
Texas Tech soccer kicks off season against Troy

Texas Tech meets the Troy Trojans for the season opener of college soccer on Friday, August 17.
Texas Tech meets the Troy Trojans for the season opener of college soccer on Friday, August 17.(Texas Tech University)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a successful preseason, Texas Tech will meet the Troy Trojans at the John Walker Soccer Complex on Friday, August 17, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Though the squad lost its most prolific goal scorer last year, the team will be in good hands with attacking duo Macy Shultz and Ashleigh Williams to find the back of the net this season.

Seniors Hannah Anderson (Defender) and Charlotte Teeter (Midfield) will shepherd the team as the squad’s captains.

Goalkeeper Madison White, named the Big 12 Freshman Player of the Year in 2019, managed 51 saves in 20 matches last season and looks to continue her dominant display between the sticks for the new season.

Tech’s squad is revamped for the 2022 season with the addition of 10 freshman players to its roster.

