United Supermarkets partners with Mrs Baird's to kickoff 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program

For the 11th year, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s will join forces to celebrate the...
For the 11th year, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s will join forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.(The United Family)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas — For the 11th year, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s will join forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.

Over the past decade, thousands of nominations have poured in and hundreds of teachers have been recognized for the hard work they put in for their students each day. To celebrate the kick-off, Mrs Baird’s will join United Supermarkets to hand out some back-to-school treats along with nomination information.

Every month during the school year, the program recognizes three teachers — one from an elementary school, one from a middle school/junior high and one from a high school. Teachers and students have the opportunity to win prizes each month. The entry website can be found here: www.MrsBTeacher.com.

