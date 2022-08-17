VIDEO: Police search for people, vehicles of interest in August homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating persons and vehicles of interest related to the August 7th shooting in East Lubbock that left one person dead.

Investigators are actively searching for a family that was at Copper Rawlings Park on August 6th. Detectives believe one of the individuals was driving a black four-door Chevrolet passenger car, while another individual was driving a silver pick-up truck. Both of the vehicles, along with an additional dark-colored passenger vehicle, were parked on the grass for most of the day prior to the homicide. Investigators believe at least one of the persons of interest may have ties to Slaton, while another may go by the name Drew.

The search for the persons and vehicles of interest, along with a second suspect, continues following the arrest of a suspect on August 12th at 3:41 p.m. The now 17-year-old, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, turned himself into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center without incident.

Lubbock Police received a call for service for shots fired in the area of East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Officers responded, and found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of East 42nd Street.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it was determined that Lloyd and an additional victim were in the area on the street when shots were fired from an unknown suspect, striking Lloyd.

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A (KCBD, Andrew Wood)

Lloyd was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on the incident, suspect, or vehicles involved is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

