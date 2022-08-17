Wednesday morning top stories: Pres. Biden signs Reese’s Law

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pres. Biden signs Reese’s Law

The law was named after a Lubbock toddler who died after swallowing a button battery

It requires warning labels and child resistant packages for products containing button batteries

More here: Law honoring Lubbock toddler Reese Hamsmith signed by Biden

Council to vote on road bond election today

Lubbock City Council will take a final vote on whether to call a new road improvement bond election

The $200 million proposal will go on the November ballot

Read more here: City council agrees to move forward with $200 million street bond

Trump search affidavit hearing

A federal judge will decide today whether to release the affidavit for the search warrant of former President Trump’s home in Florida

The same judge released details about the search warrant and what the FBI took from Trump’s state

Follow the latest here: Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

