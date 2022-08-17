Wolffarth Elementary receives almost perfect accountability rating from TEA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the first day back for many schools across the South Plains, including Wolffarth Elementary.

Wolffarth Elementary received an almost perfect Accountability Rating from the Texas Education Agency (TAE). It scored a 98, the highest score out of all the Lubbock elementary schools.

This high score is part of an overall increase in Lubbock’s TEA rating. In 2019 it was rated an 86, but the score recently increased to 87.

Leslie Gonzales is a teacher and a mother. Her children attend Wolffarth Elementary.

“I’m excited. I’m very excited. I know my kids are excited and seeing all the kid’s faces this morning. It was just awesome,” Gonzales said.

Christy Gillespie is the Principal of Wolffarth Elementary, she said her staff is feeling great about the upcoming school year.

“Well, our teachers have been working during the summer, and they’ve been going to classes and learning themselves,” Gillespie said. “We’ve been meeting as teams reflecting on what we did last year and things we want to do better this year, and just preparing to be able to welcome our students.”

Gillespie said her teachers try to start the year with a lot of love for the students. She said they love getting to serve these families and their community.

“And then from there we just really get to know our kids and we work hard to help them grow and we want every student that we work with to grow during the school year we have them,” Gillespie said.

Renae Silva is a Second Grade Reading Teacher at Wolffarth Elementary and her daughter attends the school as well. Silva said she feels confident sending her daughter to a Lubbock ISD school.

“I definitely feel safe. I know that they truly do care about their employees, and they care about the kids that come to the school and all the families,” Silva said. “I do feel really confident sending my kid to LISD, because they’re just a great district, they’ve done really well with both of my kids. And I feel like I trust them.”

Silva maintains a close connection to her daughter’s school, since they’re just down the hall from each other, but not many parents have this luxury.

Erin Gregg, the Director of Communications and Community Relations for Lubbock ISD, suggests that parents who want to be involved should join the PTA.

“It’s super easy to join, TXPTA.org is the website, or you can get information at your child’s campus. There are lots of opportunities to get involved,” Gregg said. “And that’s really the best way if you’re wanting to do more and jump in, then PTA is the way to do them.”

Wolffarth Elementary is excited to begin this school year as Lubbock ISD continues to improve.

