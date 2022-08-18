Local Listings
2 homes evacuated after gas line hit near 75th and Ave. U

Gas line hit near 75th and Ave. U
Gas line hit near 75th and Ave. U(KCBD NewsChannel 11 Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-inch line was hit at 4:30 p.m. in the area near 75th and Ave. U.

The gas line was hit near the Fellowship Church of Lubbock.

Two homes on 75th Street behind the church were evacuated until the line could be repaired and the gas dissipates. The homes are in the 1900 block of 75th Street.

This is a developing story.

