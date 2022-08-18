Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Best states to live in: Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, report finds

WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.
WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.(Sean Pavone via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Are you looking for a new place to call home? Many people have relocated during the current pandemic.

But a lot goes into selecting a new place, especially if that location is in another state.

WalletHub compiled a list ranking the best states to live in this year.

The personal finance website compared 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. Those categories included the cost of living, job opportunities, education quality and safety.

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts was the No. 1 overall state, closely followed by New Jersey and New York. Idaho and Virginia rounded out the report’s top five.

Adam McCann, a financial writer with WalletHub, shared that Mississippi was ranked the lowest on the report, coming in at No. 50 overall. Alaska, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico rounded out the bottom five states.

Some other key findings in the report were Iowa and Nebraska had the lowest housing costs in the country, while California and Hawaii had some of the highest prices.

Maine was found to have the fewest violent crimes per 1,000 residents. New Hampshire had the lowest share of residents living in poverty, while South Dakota was said to have the shortest average commute time.

The entire WalletHub report can be found here.

Source: WalletHub

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
Reese Hamsmith
Law honoring Lubbock toddler Reese Hamsmith signed by Biden
Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zoe Campos

Latest News

TxDOT launches Anti-Drunk Driving campaign
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Two puppies from The Good Dog Gang
Puppies thrown in dumpsters saved by The Good Dog Gang rescue
Walk with a Doc
Walk with a doc
Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zoe Campos