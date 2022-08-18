Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zoe Campos

Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zoe Campos.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury has sentenced 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos at the start of the trial on Aug. 15. It took the jury 14 minutes to determine his sentence.

This is a developing story.

Zoe Campos
Zoe Campos

Trial notes from Day Two

Jurors and Campos’ family listened to Rodriquez’ confession tape for the first time. In the tape, he details the events that led to the murder, and how he murdered Campos and buried her body in his backyard.

The jurors also watched the body cam footage from LPD officers from the day that Rodriquez took detectives to his home to show them where Campos’ body was located. The prosecution also presented text messages between Campos and Rodriquez from the night she was murdered.

There was a heated exchange during the cross-examination of lead detective David Schreiber over how the case was handled. The defense claimed despite knowing the location of Campos’ body, Schreiber did not search the location for five months.

Trial notes from Day One

The courtroom was filled with Campos’ family, who listened to opening statements lay out a timeline of what happened after Zoe disappeared.

Zoe’s mother, Melinda Campos, took the stand and described what it was like to now know whether her daughter was dead or alive for five years, all while her remains were buried in Rodriquez’ backyard.

Detectives said Carlos Rodriquez was not a suspect early on in the investigation. They said he seemed calm when police originally searched the home where Zoe’s remains would later be located.

Zoe Campos Murder Timeline

On the evening of Nov 17, 2018, 18-year-old Zoe Campos was last seen on surveillance video with her sister at Copper Caboose Restaurant near Avenue Q.

After dinner, Zoe and her sister headed back to her apartment at 3532 50th Street. This was the last time any member of Zoe’s family saw her before she went missing in Nov of 2013. Police searched but found no leads in Campos’ disappearance for nearly five years.

A break in the case gave police a new reason to investigate 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez.

Rodriquez and Campos were reportedly together the night she went missing. Although the police investigated him earlier in the investigation, he was eventually ruled out as a suspect.

New details in the case broke while Rodriquez was in jail for a different crime. He was convicted of stalking charges in November 2017 and was awaiting transportation to prison. The stalking conviction gave him a four-year sentence, which he has not yet served.

Police discovered Campos’ body buried in Rodriquez’ backyard in November of 2018, almost five years to the day from the time she was reported missing.

After being charged with Zoe’s murder, Rodriquez wrote a handwritten confession letter that he sent to KCBD in 2019. The letter detailed how he met Zoe on November 17, 2013, and felt an immediate attraction to her.

Rodriquez invited Zoe back to his home, where the two engaged in sexual acts and smoked cigarillos laced with K-2 synthetic marijuana.

In the letter, Rodriquez said he hallucinated that Zoe was a demon and attacked her. He wrapped his hands around her neck from behind and strangled her to death before burying her body in his backyard.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
Reese Hamsmith
Law honoring Lubbock toddler Reese Hamsmith signed by Biden
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn

Latest News

24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
UPDATE: Lubbock child predator pleads not guilty to new charges
Two puppies from The Good Dog Gang
Puppies thrown in dumpsters saved by The Good Dog Gang rescue
United Family to host in-store hiring events at all locations
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim...
President Biden’s infrastructure law to help communities reduce vulnerability to drought