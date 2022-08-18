Local Listings
CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network

FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 12, 2021.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.

The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.

CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter has written a book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” and been critical of Fox News, making him a frequent target of the CNN’s conservative critics.

Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a media writer.

“He departs CNN as an impeccable broadcaster,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Stelter said that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show and thankful to its viewers.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” he said. “I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

The “Reliable Sources” newsletter, a daily compendium of the media’s big stories, will continue and will be led by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.

