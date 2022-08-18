Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Padme

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Padme, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 1-year-old pit bull and Dalmatian mix who’s been at the shelter for 2-and-a-half months.

Staff says she is a friendly dog and loves to play! Padme likes to ride in the car and meet new people. She is active and affectionate. Padme is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sammie.

