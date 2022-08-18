Lubbock man pleads not guilty to new charges of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eric Darcy of Lubbock has pleaded not guilty to seven new counts relating to possession of child pornography.

On July 21, 2021, a CyberTip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Yubo, a French social networking app designed to connect people via chatrooms. The CyberTip was regarding an adult male engaging in sexual conversations with minors.

The tip was then forwarded to law enforcement who were eventually led to Darcy.

On June 23, Darcy was interviewed by the Lubbock PD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI where he admitted to receiving nude pictures as well as sending and receiving sexual chat messages with children between the ages of 13 and 16.

Darcy allowed investigators to search his phone where they found files showing apparent child sexual abuse, according to court documents. Darcy also admitted to having sexual contact and sexual acts with at least two minors. One victim was around six years old; another victim was between 15 and 16 years old.

He was arrested and detained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on June 24.

He was initially indicted for solicitation of child pornography but then received a superseding indictment of seven new charges including:

- One count of receipt and distribution of child pornography

- One count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct

- Five counts of attempted enticement of a minor

Darcy’s trial is set for October 3, 2022, in federal court.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.