Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock man pleads not guilty to new charges of child pornography

Eric Darcy, 28
Eric Darcy, 28(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eric Darcy of Lubbock has pleaded not guilty to seven new counts relating to possession of child pornography.

On July 21, 2021, a CyberTip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Yubo, a French social networking app designed to connect people via chatrooms. The CyberTip was regarding an adult male engaging in sexual conversations with minors.

The tip was then forwarded to law enforcement who were eventually led to Darcy.

On June 23, Darcy was interviewed by the Lubbock PD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI where he admitted to receiving nude pictures as well as sending and receiving sexual chat messages with children between the ages of 13 and 16.

Darcy allowed investigators to search his phone where they found files showing apparent child sexual abuse, according to court documents. Darcy also admitted to having sexual contact and sexual acts with at least two minors. One victim was around six years old; another victim was between 15 and 16 years old.

He was arrested and detained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on June 24.

He was initially indicted for solicitation of child pornography but then received a superseding indictment of seven new charges including:

- One count of receipt and distribution of child pornography

- One count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct

- Five counts of attempted enticement of a minor

Darcy’s trial is set for October 3, 2022, in federal court.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
Reese Hamsmith
Law honoring Lubbock toddler Reese Hamsmith signed by Biden
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn

Latest News

Aleksey Sorokin, Senior chess player at Texas Tech, smiles with his trophy after becoming the...
Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB airmen selected for Thunderbirds
Water main break
Water main break closes area near 34th and Orlando Ave.
Gas line hit near 75th and Ave. U
2 homes evacuated after gas line hit near 75th and Ave. U