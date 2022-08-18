Mostly dry Friday ahead of a soggy weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine, less rain for Friday but the rainy conditions return through the weekend with heavy rainfall likely.

3-DAY FORECAST (KCBD)

Rain activity across the South Plains beginning to die down this evening. Clearing skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Wind will remain generally light from the south around 10 mph.

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine and less rain for the KCBD viewing area. Most of us remaining dry through the day but a few isolated showers are possible. Skies will be partly cloudy and temps will range from the mid-80s to lower 90s.

Saturday and Sunday turn much more active. Rain chances increase significantly Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours. Widespread rain showers will spread across the western portion of the viewing area pushing east through the night and into most of Sunday. Models continue to point to widespread rain totals of 1-2 inches, with some locally heavier rainfall possible, mainly for the northern portion of the viewing area and into the panhandle. Rain will taper off Sunday night but slight rain chances remain in the forecast through the workweek.

ESTIMATED RAIN TOTALS (KCBD)

This weekend will also be the coolest weather we have seen since June. Highs Saturday a bit “warmer” topping out in the mid-80s. But Sunday will be much cooler, a high of 77 for Lubbock.

