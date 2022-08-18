Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Roosevelt Eagles

The Eagles went 14-1 in 2021
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROOSEVELT, Texas (KCBD) - It was awesomeness out in Acuff last season as the Roosevelt Eagles went 14-1 reaching the State Semifinals.

Now the big question is can they repeat that feat?

Head Coach Matt Landers has built up a culture to be proud of at Roosevelt, who was 0-10 just five years ago.

With key players from last year’s success gone, others will need to step up as the Eagles look to take football flight once again.

