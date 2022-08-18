Plainview man pleads guilty to transportation of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man took a federal plea deal on Wednesday, pleading guilty to transportation of child pornography. He now faces five to 20 years in prison.

On November 4, 2020, a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating a person in Plainview possessed child pornography in the user’s Dropbox online storage account. The special agent searched records for the subscriber information associated with that account and discovered it belonged to 36-year-old Sabas Rodriguez of Plainview.

On February 9, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s residence. Rodriguez lived alone in a shed behind the main house, according to federal court documents. Law enforcement collected computers, cell phones, and other items of digital media, many of which were labeled as belonging to “Bash Rodriguez,” a known nickname of Rodriguez’s.

Law enforcement later searched the devices collected from Rodriguez’s home and located child pornography, including pornography involving prepubescent children.

In addition to the five to 20 years Rodriguez will spend in prison, he will have five years to life of supervised release once he is out of prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Rodriguez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and being held on a federal warrant or detainer.

The sentencing date has not been set.

