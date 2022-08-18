Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Plainview man pleads guilty to transportation of child pornography

Sabas Rodriguez, 36, of Plainview
Sabas Rodriguez, 36, of Plainview(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man took a federal plea deal on Wednesday, pleading guilty to transportation of child pornography. He now faces five to 20 years in prison.

On November 4, 2020, a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating a person in Plainview possessed child pornography in the user’s Dropbox online storage account. The special agent searched records for the subscriber information associated with that account and discovered it belonged to 36-year-old Sabas Rodriguez of Plainview.

On February 9, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s residence. Rodriguez lived alone in a shed behind the main house, according to federal court documents. Law enforcement collected computers, cell phones, and other items of digital media, many of which were labeled as belonging to “Bash Rodriguez,” a known nickname of Rodriguez’s.

Law enforcement later searched the devices collected from Rodriguez’s home and located child pornography, including pornography involving prepubescent children.

In addition to the five to 20 years Rodriguez will spend in prison, he will have five years to life of supervised release once he is out of prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Rodriguez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and being held on a federal warrant or detainer.

The sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
Reese Hamsmith
Law honoring Lubbock toddler Reese Hamsmith signed by Biden
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
Gas pump generic
Bolton’s on 19th Street to offer $2.38 gas for 1 hour on Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

If you miss out on rain during this event, another is on the horizon. Perhaps an even better...
Heavy rain possible across the South Plains
Midland home catches fire after being struck by lighting
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: LP&L gives ERCOT notice of opt-in to competitive market