South Plains heavy rain

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty thunderstorms and rain showers are likely in the area through this afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall is possible.

At any given time, storms and showers will be limited in number and coverage. Over the course of the day, from sun up to sun down, any spot in the viewing area has about a 50-50 chance of measurable rainfall.

Some spots may receive one to two inches of rain. Localized flooding is a possibility. Drive to conditions, and do not drive into water of unknown depth which may cover a road.

Today otherwise generally will be cloudy and notable cooler. Cooler relative to recent temperatures. Highs will come in about ten degrees below average for the date, ranging from the mid-70s in our far northwestern viewing area to the mid-80s in the far southeast.

Rain activity will gradually wind down this evening. Low but not zero rain chances will follow through Saturday morning. There’s a slight chance a few stray storms or showers may pop up during that period, mainly Friday afternoon.

If you miss out on rain during this event, another is on the horizon. Perhaps an even better chance of rain than this event. Guidance to day is more encouraging our area will receive rain late this weekend.

Storm and showers are anticipated to increase late Saturday through early Monday. This may be a widespread rain event for the area. Some of the rain will be heavy.

Keep up with today’s weather - track the storms and showers with our Interactive Radar - and keep up with our latest forecast here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app/game store.

