Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship

Aleksey Sorokin, Senior chess player at Texas Tech, smiles with his trophy after becoming the...
Aleksey Sorokin, Senior chess player at Texas Tech, smiles with his trophy after becoming the 2022 U. S. Open Champion.(Photo by Mark Cieslikowski, courtesy of US Chess)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student and Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin is this year’s chess U. S. Open Champion. The senior outlasted more than 400 players to bring the top prize home to Lubbock. He competed in the tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, in early August, going undefeated with seven wins and two draws. He tied for first with Grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi and beat his opponent in an Armageddon game to win the title.

Sorokin grew up in Barnaul, a city in Siberia, Russia, and started playing chess at eight years old. He moved to the U. S. in 2019 to join the chess team at Texas Tech, feeling the heat as soon as he stepped off the plane. He had never heard about the university, until another Russian Grandmaster, a stranger, invited him to join the program.

“I never met him before. He just reached me out and said like, ‘this is an opportunity to come here and study and play chess.’ I decided that it sounds interesting to study in America. So, that’s why I’m here,” Sorokin said. “I just like the game and plus I’m enjoying winning, and I win a lot.”

He was on the 2019 team that won the Pan-American Intercollegiate Chess Championship. The only player from that team still in school, it was Sorokin’s time to shine at the 2022 U. S. Open.

“Basically, it was a really huge playing hall and it was only one game, and maybe 30 to 40 spectators looking at us. So, I was kind of nervous, but when we started yeah it just, it’s gone. I was just playing chess,” Sorokin said.

After several days of chess, seven wins and two draws, Sorokin won an Armageddon-style playoff for the crown. His trophy was too big for his carry-on. He had to give it to his teammate before their luggage got mixed up in Dallas, but it safely made it home to the chess program room in Drane Hall.

The game before the final round, Sorokin challenged another player from Texas Tech. He says the program recruits top players from all over the world.

“We’re like one of the biggest or strongest chess teams in America. So, if you love chess just come here. We have a chess club. Just come to the chess office, and yeah we will teach you how to play,” Sorokin said.

On the non-competitive side, the chess club is called the Knight Raiders. Sorokin will graduate in the spring with a degree in Computer Science. He says coaching chess may be in his future, though.

“I believe I am good at chess and I can teach someone to be good, as well. I really like the game and why not?” Sorokin said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
Reese Hamsmith
Law honoring Lubbock toddler Reese Hamsmith signed by Biden
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn

Latest News

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB airmen selected for Thunderbirds
Water main break
Water main break closes area near 34th and Orlando Ave.
Gas line hit near 75th and Ave. U
2 homes evacuated after gas line hit near 75th and Ave. U
Eric Darcy, 28
Lubbock man pleads not guilty to new charges of child pornography