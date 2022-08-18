Thursday morning top stories: LP&L gives ERCOT notice of opt-in to competitive market

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council approves road bond election

The Lubbock City Council unanimously approved adding a new road bond election to the November ballot

The $200 million proposal would affect every district in Lubbock

Read more here: City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents

LP&L notifies ERCOT of opt-in to electric retail competitive market

The remaining 30% of LP&L customers who are not yet on the ERCOT grid will move in May of next year

And then next fall, residents will get to choose their electric provider

Details here: Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition

Search for Schlotzsky’s arson suspect

The Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office is asking for your help to find 19-year-old Blair Warner

He is accused of burglarizing and setting fire to the Schlotzky’s restaurant near 19th and Memphis

Get the latest updates here: Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson

CDC to undergo reforms

An internal review found the agency did not react quickly enough during the COVID pandemic

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky called the shake-up a ‘reset’

Read more here: CDC director announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes

