LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in Central Lubbock.

Police responded to the crash near 50th and Gary. Police say two people were moderately injured.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Avoid the area as first responders work the scene. Expect traffic delays.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.