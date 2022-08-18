Local Listings
United Family to host in-store hiring events at all locations

(United Supermarkets (custom credit) | United Supermarkets)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - From Friday, August 19 to Saturday, August 20, United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos across Texas will begin in-store hiring events to bring on new team members. These events will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS / AMIGOSJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can just show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview during this two-day hiring event.

While The United Family is hiring across multiple departments, there is a $500 sign-on bonus for applicants who are hired into a food service management position. Applicants who receive a job offer can start shifts as early as next week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

“There has never been a better time to join The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “We have opportunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money or a long-term job, we have options for you and would love to have you on our team.”

Team members will have opportunities to access benefits of The United Family like grocery discounts, paid time off, leadership programs, college savings opportunities and more.

