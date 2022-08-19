82-year-old woman dies after being hit by flat-bed trailer while checking her mail

PORTALES, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police has identified an 82-year-old Portales woman who was killed by a flat-bed trailer incident on Thursday.

State Police officials say Virginia Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road at her home. Her 88-year-old neighbor, driving a 2001 GMC pickup and pulling an empty flatbed trailer, stopped along the roadway to talk to her.

After the conversation, the man drove onto Mrs. Poe’s property to make a U-turn. As he was entering the roadway the trailer struck Mrs. Poe, who was still standing near her mailbox.

Emergency Medical Services were called, and Mrs. Poe was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash which was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.