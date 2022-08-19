Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

82-year-old woman dies after being hit by flat-bed trailer while checking her mail

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police has identified an 82-year-old Portales woman who was killed by a flat-bed trailer incident on Thursday.

State Police officials say Virginia Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road at her home. Her 88-year-old neighbor, driving a 2001 GMC pickup and pulling an empty flatbed trailer, stopped along the roadway to talk to her.

After the conversation, the man drove onto Mrs. Poe’s property to make a U-turn.  As he was entering the roadway the trailer struck Mrs. Poe, who was still standing near her mailbox.

Emergency Medical Services were called, and Mrs. Poe was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash which was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blair Warner, 19, was arrested by Roswell police Wednesday evening.
Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested in New Mexico
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zoe Campos
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
UPDATE: Railroad tracks reopen today after Wednesday’s train derailment near Hereford
TxDOT launches Anti-Drunk Driving campaign
Midland home catches fire after being struck by lighting
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition