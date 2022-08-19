Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.

Double rollover on Slaton Highway near Posey
Double rollover on Slaton Highway near Posey(KCBD NewsChannel 11 Andrew Wood)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835.

According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed to yield right of way and pulled out in front of a vehicle on U.S. 84. The driver on FM 385 was not injured. The driver on U.S. 84 had minor injuries but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Traffic is delayed in the westbound lanes (driving towards Lubbock). Motorists are urged to find an alternate route if possible.

Double rollover on Slaton Highway near Posey
Double rollover on Slaton Highway near Posey(KCBD NewsChannel 11 Andrew Wood)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blair Warner, 19, was arrested by Roswell police Wednesday evening.
Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested in New Mexico
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zoe Campos
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Rollover at 130th and Quaker
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays
Vehicle crashed through fence in 3-vehicle collision
Vehicle drives through fence near home in 3-vehicle crash
Traffic alert
Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. on August 22, 2022.
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock