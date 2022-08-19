Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835.

According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed to yield right of way and pulled out in front of a vehicle on U.S. 84. The driver on FM 385 was not injured. The driver on U.S. 84 had minor injuries but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Traffic is delayed in the westbound lanes (driving towards Lubbock). Motorists are urged to find an alternate route if possible.

Double rollover on Slaton Highway near Posey (KCBD NewsChannel 11 Andrew Wood)

