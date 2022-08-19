First Alert Weather Days: Flooding potential from heavy storms this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days due to flooding potential from heavy storms that will likely impact the region this weekend.

Remember, don’t drive into areas where you can not see the road and where water is rushing rapidly in low-lying areas. It doesn’t take much water to sweep a vehicle off of a roadway into high water.

If you have outdoor activities this weekend it would be a good idea to have a backup plan for Saturday through Sunday. Plenty of moisture and an upper level storm will bring a chance for widespread heavy rain to the region Saturday through Monday. Rainfall amounts could be as high as three to five inches over the three-day period.

As of today, the models indicate that the greatest potential for heavy rain will be in the northern South Plains and extend into the Texas Panhandle. Most of the region will have a chance for average amounts from two to four inches through the weekend.

While today has been warmer with highs in the 80s, Saturday will also edge into the low to mid 80s until clouds start moving back to the region.

Clouds and rain will settle into the West Texas region from Saturday night into Monday and that will lead to much cooler temperatures.

I expect afternoon highs to stay in the 70s on Sunday and Monday and make it feel more like fall than summer in the middle of August.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.