First Alert Weather days this weekend due to heavy rain

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widespread significant rain, some heavy, now appears likely at times from late Saturday into Monday. Localized flash flooding will be a possibility, especially for low lying areas. Please remain weather aware. Our free KCBD Weather App can help. Use it to track storms and showers, keep up with the latest forecast, and get instant notifications of watches, advisories, and warnings which may be issued.

Between now and then, there is little chance of measurable rain. There may be a stray storm or shower, though mainly over the southwestern viewing area. That is, nearer the state line to the west and the Permian Basin to the south.

Partly sunny with a light wind today. Very warm to hot this afternoon. Highs will be slightly...
Partly sunny with a light wind today. Very warm to hot this afternoon. Highs will be slightly below average for the date.

This afternoon partly to mostly cloudy, a light wind, and very warm to hot. The chance of rain is less than 10%.

Tonight partly to mostly cloudy, light wind, warm.

Tomorrow, Saturday, mostly cloudy with storms/showers likely late in the day. Heavy rain is possible. Saturday’s rain chance will increase to about 50 percent. That is high for this area. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the far northwest viewing area to the low 90s in the far southeast.

In the graphic below, don’t focus on specific amounts at specific locations. Rather, it is a general guide to what may happen at some point in the area as a whole.

This forecast is likely to change in the days ahead. It does show, however, the potential for...
This forecast is likely to change in the days ahead. It does show, however, the potential for widespread significant run and some very heavy rainfall.

Saturday night through Monday thunderstorms and showers are likely. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. The chance of rain will increase to, at times, around 90 percent. We don’t often see that in this area.

High temperatures Sunday and Monday are likely to be our coolest since the final days of May and the first few days of June. Check out our forecast temperatures (and more) in the forecast section here on our Weather Page.

Submit your pictures here!

