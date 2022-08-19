Friday morning top stories: Carlos Rodriguez sentenced to life in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Carlos Rodriguez sentenced to life in prison

He confessed to killing Zoe Campos in November of 2013

Rodriguez must serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole

Details here: Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zoe Campos

Deshaun Watson suspension lengthened

The NFL extended Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension to 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy

He will also be fined $5 million and must commit to mandatory evaluation and treatment

Read more here: Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million

Big Ten signs record breaking deal

The Big Ten Conference announced a new seven year media rights deal with NBC, FOX and CBS

The deal comes out to $1 billion per year

Read more here: B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts

