Friday morning top stories: Carlos Rodriguez sentenced to life in prison

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Carlos Rodriguez sentenced to life in prison

Deshaun Watson suspension lengthened

  • The NFL extended Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension to 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy
  • He will also be fined $5 million and must commit to mandatory evaluation and treatment
  • Read more here: Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million

Big Ten signs record breaking deal

