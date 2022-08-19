Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Irreverent Warriors to host therapeutic hiking event for veterans

The Irreverent Warriors is hosting its Silkies Hikes event on Saturday, Aug 20.
The Irreverent Warriors is hosting its Silkies Hikes event on Saturday, Aug 20.(WEEK)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Irreverent Warriors is hosting its Silkies Hikes event on Saturday, Aug 20.

The hike will begin at 2002 Broadway at the Miguel’s restaurant at 7:30 a.m. The event will last until 6:30 p.m.

As this is a therapeutic event, the hike should be four to 10 miles in length at a two to three mile-per-hour pace, according to the website. The group will make several stops along the route.

The hiking event is meant to create connections between veterans who are struggling with depression. The Irreverent Warriors aim to prevent suicide among veteran populations using “humor and camaraderie to improve mental health.”

“The connections made at our events and throughout our organization create lasting bonds and provide our military and veterans with a network of support, accountability, and camaraderie,” according to the event’s description. “We all experience dark times; our mission is to make sure that when those times come, our veterans don’t have to fight their battles alone.”

Throughout the hike, there are frequent stops for fellowship, food and beverages. Rucks, eight and boots are optional.

The following gear is recommended for the event:

  • Silkies an shirts
  • Sunscreen and headgear
  • Photo ID
  • Cash
  • Transportation in the event of drinking alcohol
  • Snacks
  • Hydration
  • Sunglasses
  • Flags
  • Facemasks
  • Medical supplies
  • Extra socks

To maintain the atmosphere of camaraderie, only veterans are allowed to walk, according to the event website. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blair Warner, 19, was arrested by Roswell police Wednesday evening.
Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested in New Mexico
Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zoe Campos
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
Today, Richard Engel announced that his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died after a long struggle...
Richard Engel loses son to Rhett’s Syndrome

Latest News

LCU back-to-school worship service flier
LCU to host back-to-school worship service
LCU Baseball (Source Lubbock Christian University)
LCU opening its doors for incoming freshmen
Wolffarth School sign highlighting TEA information
Wolffarth Elementary receives almost perfect accountability rating from TEA
Source: KCBD Video
Wolffarth Elementary receives almost perfect accountability rating from TEA (Extended)