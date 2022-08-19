Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet KJ

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet KJ, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for six months.

KJ does well with other dogs and he’s great on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Padme.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested in New Mexico
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zoe Campos
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet KJ
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet KJ
Meet Padme! She’s a 1-year-old pit bull and Dalmatian mix who’s been at the shelter for...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Padme
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Padme
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Padme
Meet Sammie! She’s a 3-year-old Labrador mix who’s been at the shelter for four months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sammie