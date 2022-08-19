KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet KJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet KJ, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for six months.

KJ does well with other dogs and he’s great on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Padme.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.