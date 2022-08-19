Local Listings
LCU to host back-to-school worship service

LCU back-to-school worship service flier
LCU back-to-school worship service flier(Lubbock Christian University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is hosting a back-to-school worship night this Sunday, Aug 21, at 6 p.m.

The service will be hosted at the McDonald Moody Auditorium on the LCU campus. This worship event will kick off the new school year with classes beginning following day for the university.

Worship will be led by One City Worship, a local group composed of individuals from multiple churches across Lubbock. The guest speaker for the evening will be Hiawatha Culver. Hiawatha is the father of former Texas Tech basketball player, Jarrett Culver.

The Lubbock community is invited to come take part in this special evening of worship. It will be a great time of fellowship and encouragement as the excitement and newness of another school year is upon us.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

