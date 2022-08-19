Meet the Red Raiders set for Aug. 27 in Sports Performance Center

Texas Tech will host its annual Meet the Red Raiders event Aug. 27, giving fans the opportunity to hear from head coach Joey McGuire and the 2022 edition of the Red Raider football program.

The event will run from 2-3 p.m. inside the Sports Performance Center, which is located directly south of Jones AT&T Stadium. Fans are asked to adhere to a one autograph item per person limit to accommodate all in attendance. Texas Tech will also provide complimentary autograph posters at the main entrance to the Sports Performance Center.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday at the main entrance to the track portion of the Sports Performance Center. Admission is free for this event and parking will be available in the commuter lots immediately east and west of Jones AT&T Stadium.

Representatives from the Athletics Ticket Office will also be on hand to assist fans with purchasing tickets for the 2022 season. Season tickets and single-game tickets are still on sale and can be purchased by calling 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com

The Red Raiders open their debut season under McGuire in just over two weeks as Texas Tech welcomes Murray State on Sept. 3 inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Provided by Texas Tech