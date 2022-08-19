Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Non-emergency lines down for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing issues with the phone lines for its administrative office and non-emergency phones lines. This is a statewide problem with Vexus.

If you are having trouble reaching the Sheriff’s Office please use, the numbers listed below.

You can reach the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers: 806-767-1441, 806-766-0417.

As soon as we have an update, we will let you know.

Emergency – 911

Non-emergency – 806.775.1600

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blair Warner, 19, was arrested by Roswell police Wednesday evening.
Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested in New Mexico
Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Zoe Campos
Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in South Lubbock.
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
File Photo
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
Today, Richard Engel announced that his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died after a long struggle...
Richard Engel loses son to Rhett’s Syndrome

Latest News

Rollover at 130th and slide road
Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide
Texas Adds 80,300 Jobs in July; Employment Forecast Strengthens
Texas adds 80,300 jobs in July; employment forecast strengthens
Water conservation orders posted.
City of Lubbock completes repairs on water main breaks
The Irreverent Warriors is hosting its Silkies Hikes event on Saturday, Aug 20.
Irreverent Warriors to host therapeutic hiking event for veterans