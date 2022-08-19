Non-emergency lines down for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Provided by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing issues with the phone lines for its administrative office and non-emergency phones lines. This is a statewide problem with Vexus.

If you are having trouble reaching the Sheriff’s Office please use, the numbers listed below.

You can reach the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers: 806-767-1441, 806-766-0417.

As soon as we have an update, we will let you know.

Emergency – 911

Non-emergency – 806.775.1600

