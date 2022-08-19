Pigskin Preview: Brownfield Cubs
The Cubs went 3-7 in 2021
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a playoff season, the Brownfield Cubs are excited about their chances in 2022.
With a lot of returning players, Brownfield feels they can make a run at the District Title, something they haven’t done in 20 years.
It’s been almost a dozen years since the Cubs won a Bi-District playoff game.
With a new school and new basketball gym, there’s plenty of excitement in Brownfield.
