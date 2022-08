LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes missed out on the pigskin playoffs last year, so Joseph Hood’s team is hungry to get to the postseason.

With a big Senior class, the team is working hard.

There is construction upgrading the athletic facilities, including the home stands.

Plenty of excitement out in Lamesa.

