Richard Engel loses son to Rhett’s Syndrome

By Karin McCay
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Engel, the foreign correspondent for NBC who brings us stories from inside the Ukraine war has suffered a terrible personal loss.

Today, he announced that his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died after a long struggle with Rett’s Syndrome.

If you are a Today Show fan, you know that Richard and his wife, Mary, have been featured often to share their progres and strugles in raising a chld with a disability.

Rett Syndrome is a rare, genetic brain disorder with no cure.

The family says he couldn’t walk or talk but he could giggle.

There is a memorial page for Henry Engel on the Texas Children’s Hospital website.

If you’d like to learn more about Henry’s life and his battle with Rett Syndrome, go to https://texaschildrens.site/duncan-nri/henry.html

