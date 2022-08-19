Richard Engel loses son to Rhett’s Syndrome

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Engel, the foreign correspondent for NBC who brings us stories from inside the Ukraine war has suffered a terrible personal loss.

Today, he announced that his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died after a long struggle with Rett’s Syndrome.

Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard. https://t.co/M8LV8SHv6r pic.twitter.com/21Ja6TOtjH — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 18, 2022

If you are a Today Show fan, you know that Richard and his wife, Mary, have been featured often to share their progres and strugles in raising a chld with a disability.

Rett Syndrome is a rare, genetic brain disorder with no cure.

The family says he couldn’t walk or talk but he could giggle.

There is a memorial page for Henry Engel on the Texas Children’s Hospital website.

If you’d like to learn more about Henry’s life and his battle with Rett Syndrome, go to https://texaschildrens.site/duncan-nri/henry.html

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.