Sgt. Shawn Wilson injured in Levelland SWAT standoff to receive $10,000 grant

Sgt. Wilson will receive $10,000 to help continue his therapy and recovery.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Running 4 Heroes non-profit organization has awarded Levelland Sergeant Shawn Wilson its First Responder Grant. Sgt. Wilson will receive $10,000 to help continue his therapy and recovery.

11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, along with is father and the Running 4 Heroes CEO, will travel to Levelland August 28. Cartledge will run a mile to honor those fallen in the line of duty. In 2020, Cartledge presented injured firefighter Matt Dawson’s family with $5,000 to help with medical expenses. The Dawson family was the second recipient of the injured First Responder Grant.

Sgt. Wilson was critically injured in the line of duty on July 15, 2021, during a SWAT standoff in Levelland. Law enforcement responded to the area near 10th Street and Ave. J where 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira was barricaded. He later opened fire on responding officers. Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT leader, Sgt. Joshua Bartlett, was struck and died from his injuries after he was taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Wilson was struck in the back of the head and rushed to a local emergency room where he immediately underwent surgery to remove the bullet from his brain.

WATCH: Injured Police Sgt. Shawn Wilson goes home 2 weeks after Levelland SWAT standoff

Wilson has continued therapy since the incident more than a year ago and has shown positive signs in his recovery process.

The non-profit, founded in 2020, has awarded $307,500 in funding to 35 heroes injured in the line of duty. The organization hopes to meet with the family of Sgt. Bartlett, who Cartledge also ran for in his honor.

