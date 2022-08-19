Local Listings
Texas Tech cruises past Troy to open 2022 campaign

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by a pair of assists from Preseason All-Big 12 selection Macy Blackburn, Texas Tech kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over Troy Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

The Red Raider (1-0-0) defense held Troy (0-1-0) to just a pair of shots on the night.

“It was a good first night,” head coach Tom Stone said. “We have 10 freshmen, meaning a third of our team that was their first collegiate game. I feel like they were ready and played well-enough to win. We weren’t quite aggressive enough in the final third and within the 18-yard box, but we also played more than 20 players. Their keeper had a great night, so 2-0 was a just result.”

After leading the squad in assists a year ago, Blackburn picked up right where she left off last season, contributing on both Red Raider strikes.

In the 22nd minute, Blackburn connected on a pass to captain Charlotte Teeter, who was able to chip it in over the Troy keeper Lindsey LaRoche’s head.

The Tech backline held the Trojans without a shot until the 36th minute of the match when Erin Bloomfield fired a scoring attempt off target.

The Red Raiders came out of the half hot, scoring within the first three minutes of the second half. Again, Blackburn created a chance, when she saw Ashleigh Williams in the box. The sophomore served up a perfect pass that Williams was able to head into the back of the net.

Troy’s second shot of the night came in the 79th minute when Caylah Williams fired a shot off that was too high.

Senior Madison White picked up the win in net after Tech’s defense did not allow a shot on goal. For the Trojans, LaRoche picked up six saves in her 90 minutes of action.

Next Up

Texas Tech will round out the opening week of action by welcoming Arizona into town on Sunday. Kickoff from the John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m.

