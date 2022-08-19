Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 130th and Slide Road.

A gray SUV was rolled onto its side after colliding with a gray Dodge Charger and a Chrysler 300 sustained damage and came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane. Moderate injuries were reported, it is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.

Northbound bound access has been closed off. Avoid the area if you can.

This story is developing.

