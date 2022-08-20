Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand Wednesday morning. (ROSS FAMILY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CNN) - A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in New Zealand.

The marine biologist, Phil Ross, told CNN the seal managed to get into the house through one of the cat doors.

According to Ross, the family cat seemingly provoked the animal.

Ross said that his wife was able to encourage the seal out of the house and into the garden.

She then called the department of conservation ranger to get the baby fur seal to a safe place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Blair Warner, 19, was arrested by Roswell police Wednesday evening.
Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested in New Mexico
Today, Richard Engel announced that his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died after a long struggle...
Richard Engel loses son to Rhett’s Syndrome
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
82-year-old woman dies after being hit by flat-bed trailer while checking her mail
Double rollover on Slaton Highway near Posey
Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.

Latest News

This National Hurricane Center graphic shows the probable path of potential Tropical Cyclone...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field.
Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope