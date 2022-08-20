Local Listings
First Alert Weather Days in effect as heavy rains approach

By Adam Young
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - These may be the best rain chances we’ve seen in months.

The rainfall won’t be a drought ender, but might actually be enough to put a dent in it in some places. However, with the lack of rain, the ground has hardened. In some areas, it won’t soak up the rain right away, and that could lead to some flooding, especially in the areas that see a few inches of rain.

Because of that flooding potential, we are going to maintain the First Alert Weather Days for today and tomorrow.

This morning, the bulk of the rain is in New Mexico, but showers are popping up along the state line. This complex of showers and storms is going to slowly drift eastward and eventually overspread a wide portion of the South Plains, the Panhandle and the Rolling Plains. The bulk of the rain will come later this evening, and could be accompanied by some thunder and lightning. However, outside of the flooding risk, no severe weather is expected.

We know how these things work on the South Plains. The stark reality is that while some communities will see several inches of rain, someone is going to remain bone-dry. However, do not fret, because the rain chances will not pass with this set of storms. We’ll maintain rain chances through most of this next week, although they do lessen. We are watching next weekend as well for another decent chance of rain.

At this time, our overall outlook remains the same for the next few months of being drier then average. If we can get a few rain events here and there, that will make the continued dry spell a little more bearable.

