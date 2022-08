LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD building was evacuated due to a possible gas leak around 9 p.m.

NewsChannel 11 at 9 on FOX34 is currently not airing.

We got the all-clear around 9:30 p.m. and we will be back with the news as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.