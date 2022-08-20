Lubbock dogs, owners celebrate opening of McAlister Dog Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The McAlister Dog Park on 50th Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway officially opened on Friday, giving dog owners a new place to socialize their pets in West Lubbock.

“It’s going to allow our pets and our citizens to live happier, healthier lives,” District 5 Councilwoman Dr. Jennifer Wilson said. “It’s going to allow them to have an off-leash experience where they can experience something different than what our city parks have to offer.”

Dr. Wilson says she is happy with the progress Lubbock is making.

“Not that long ago Lubbock had zero dog parks, but I’m proud to stand here today and say we have three,” Dr. Wilson said.

Former District 5 Councilman Randy Christian says it’s also the first city-owned park in West Lubbock.

The park is five acres with three caged areas including one for small dogs, one for large dogs, and an agility area, which residents are ecstatic about.

“I think it’s beautiful. I like the agility park they put here for the dogs, so they can run and train,” dog owner Tom Messerschmidt said. “They have the medium section like the other parks, but we actually have grass here, the other one the grass is dying and...the location is so convenient for me.”

The location is what most visitors are happy about.

“I’ve been waiting for this one because I live right down the street, so now it takes me three minutes to get here,” Messerschmidt said.

Being closer means it’s more convenient and quicker for Messerschmidt to take his dog, Max, to the park, especially on a tight schedule.

“I’m a teacher and I work all day, so when I get home, I want to bring him somewhere where he can run,” Messerschmidt said. “I like walking him, but I have three dogs.”

Like Messerschmidt, Texas Tech student, Cassidy Hinojosa, used to drive 15 minutes across town to get to a dog park. That’s a drive she was willing to make if necessary, because it makes the difference from home to Lubbock easier on her furry friends.

“Where I’m from I live on a ranch, so they’re used to running all the time,” Hinojosa said. “So, it’s nice to have a dog park where they can run around and stuff.”

Hinojosa’s dogs, Charlie Winks and Honey Bear, are very active because Charlie Winks is used to herding goats.

“They’re aussies, they have a ton of energy, they just need to get their energy out,” Hinojosa said.

This park is here thanks to a donation from George and Linda McMahan. George was going to give the city land on Milwaukee to build a park, but the city couldn’t afford that. So, he spoke to some council members about selling that land and giving them the money for a new park.

“‘Y’all, y’all can’t do both. Let me sell that land and give y’all the money,’ and they were like, ‘Yeah, that’d work,’” George McMahan said. “So, that’s how we’re here.”

The work in McAlister park is far from over.

“But the master plan is eye bogging,” George McMahan said. “What can happen here in McAlister is fixin’ to be amazing.”

There is $1 million left from the donation to make that master plan happen, but Messerschmidt is already happy with the progress.

“I think Lubbock did a great job by doing the dog parks, because there are so many dogs in Lubbock, and so many dog lovers and they need a place to play too,” Messerschmidt said.

Mayor Tray Payne says this park could seal the deal for those who are thinking of adopting.

“This helps us when we encourage people to adopt animals in our shelter and encourage people to come out and foster animals,” Mayor Payne said. “All this comes into play to make this an even better place to call home.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.