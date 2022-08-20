Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,
A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death.
- Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia
- Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by helping families in similar situations
- The story continues: One Year Later: Honoring Luke Siegel’s legacy through donation campaign
The KCBD weather crew has labeled Saturday and Sunday First Alert Weather Days.
- Do to possible flooding from heavy rainfall, the news team has asked those in the Lubbock area to be weather aware
- Storms have been steadily developing in the area
- More details here: First Alert Weather Days: Flooding potential from heavy storms this weekend
The City of Lubbock has repaired breaks to the main water line.
- The Water Department increased water pressure in west Lubbock, so crews could install necessary equipment at the South Milwaukee water tower
- The increased pressure inadvertently caused water main breaks
- More: City of Lubbock completes repairs on water main breaks
