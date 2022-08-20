Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death.

Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia

Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by helping families in similar situations

The story continues: One Year Later: Honoring Luke Siegel’s legacy through donation campaign

The KCBD weather crew has labeled Saturday and Sunday First Alert Weather Days.

Do to possible flooding from heavy rainfall, the news team has asked those in the Lubbock area to be weather aware

Storms have been steadily developing in the area

More details here: First Alert Weather Days: Flooding potential from heavy storms this weekend

The City of Lubbock has repaired breaks to the main water line.

The Water Department increased water pressure in west Lubbock, so crews could install necessary equipment at the South Milwaukee water tower

The increased pressure inadvertently caused water main breaks

More: City of Lubbock completes repairs on water main breaks

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.