Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death.

The KCBD weather crew has labeled Saturday and Sunday First Alert Weather Days.

The City of Lubbock has repaired breaks to the main water line.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Blair Warner, 19, was arrested by Roswell police Wednesday evening.
Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested in New Mexico
Today, Richard Engel announced that his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died after a long struggle...
Richard Engel loses son to Rhett’s Syndrome
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera
Double rollover on Slaton Highway near Posey
Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Snyder Tigers
Pigskin Preview: Snyder Tigers
Source: KCBD Video
Tim Siegel keeping Luke's legacy alive
Source: KCBD Video
Sgt. Wilson receives $10K grant
Source: KCBD Video
McAlister dog park now open