Texas Tech soccer team to face Arizona

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech Soccer team will be back in action against the University of Arizona Wildcats Sunday night.

The two teams will face off at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

After a 2-0 victory over Troy, the Red Raiders (1-0-0) will square off against Arizona (1-0-0) to round out the opening week of action.

Macy Blackburn led the way Thursday, recording the assists on both of Tech’s goals. The sophomore was also the Red Raiders’ lone Preseason All-Big 12 Team selection.

Scouting the Wildcats

Arizona opened up the 2022 campaign with a win over fellow Big 12 foe Iowa State. The Wildcats came from behind to tie the matchup in the 81st minute before a goal in the 85th minute sealed the deal. Quincy Bonds netted Arizona’s goal in the 81st minute off a corner kick from Sami Baytosh.

Quick Hitters

Macy Blackburn was the Red Raiders lone Preseason All-Big 12 selection. The defender led the squad with nine assists last season and racked up the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, Midwest All-Region Second Team and the TopDrawerSoccer.com All-Freshman Second Team honors.

After leading the team with nine assists a year ago, Blackburn picked up right where she left off, tallying two against Troy in the opener.

Texas Tech was picked to finish fourth in the Preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll. The Red Raiders were slated behind TCU, Texas and West Virginia.

The Red Raiders lost the team’s leading scorer from a year ago in Kirsten Davis. However, the team does return its second leading scorer (Ashleigh Williams), assists leader (Blackburn) and saves leader (Madison White).

White currently ranks fifth in Tech’s career goals against record (0.94), fourth in career shutouts (18) and seventh in career saves (140).

The Red Raiders boast a young roster with the addition of 10 freshmen. Freshman Kylie Bahr started both of Tech’s preseason exhibitions on the backline and started the season opener against Troy.

Bahr also etched her name into the Texas Tech Soccer beep test record. The freshman broke a 15-year-old fitness test record.

This season’s captains are super senior Charlotte Teeter and fourth-year senior Hannah Anderson. Teeter opened up her last season with a goal.

This season marks the 15th season that the Red Raiders have been playing at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Tech is two wins shy of its 100th win at Walker.

Fans can purchase tickets to Texas Tech soccer games here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.