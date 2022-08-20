Local Listings
Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash

The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field.
The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a single-car crash on E 4th Street.

The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field, according to police.

Two people were left with moderate injuries from the crash.

The occupants of the overturned vehicle were able to remove themselves.

The crash is still under investigation. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

