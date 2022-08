LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27.

One person was left with serious injuries.

This story is developing.

