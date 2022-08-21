Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Authorities concerned ‘rainbow fentanyl’ could attract younger targets

Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous...
Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous new trend targeting younger users.(twitter.com/Port Director Michael W. Humphries)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Two days in a row this week, Border Patrol officers busted someone with “rainbow fentanyl” crossing the Mexican border into Arizona.

The brightly colored pills look almost like candy.

Officials in a number of states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl and worry this “trend” could be a way of targeting younger users.

The pills confiscated at the border and pictured above were strapped to someone’s leg. Authorities discovered 15,000 of them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field.
Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash
House fire at the 11000 block of Troy Ave
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
First Alert Weather Days in effect as rain approaches
First Alert Weather Day continues as second wave of showers approach
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in overnight crash

Latest News

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional...
Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
The first Texas State Purple Heart was awarded to Lt. Beck.
‘A real live hero’: Texas State Guard awards, promotions and honors