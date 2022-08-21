First Alert Weather Day continues as second wave of showers approach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will also be a First Alert Weather Day, as the Lubbock area may see some additional rain from yesterday’s downpour.

Continue to be aware of potential flooding, as some saw during yesterday’s storms. We are going to maintain the First Alert Weather Days for today.

The rainfall won’t be a drought-ender, but might actually be enough to put a dent in it in some places. However, with the lack of rain, the ground has hardened. In some areas, it won’t soak up the rain right away, and that could lead to some flooding, especially in the areas that see a few inches of rain.

This morning, the bulk of the rain is in east of Lubbock. However, showers will begin to pop up later today. These possible showers and storms will slowly drift eastward across the South Plains, the Panhandle and the Rolling Plains. The bulk of the rain will come later this evening, and could be accompanied by some thunder and lightning. However, outside of the flooding risk, no severe weather is expected.

We know how these things work on the South Plains. The stark reality is that while some communities will see several inches of rain, someone is going to remain bone-dry. However, do not fret, because the rain chances will not pass with this set of storms. We’ll maintain rain chances through most of this next week, although they do lessen. We are watching next weekend as well for another decent chance of rain.

At this time, our overall outlook remains the same for the next few months of being drier then average. If we can get a few rain events here and there, that will make the continued dry spell a little more bearable.

