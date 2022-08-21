Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She first had symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated at the Kiawah Island vacation home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden planned to travel to Delaware later Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field.
Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash
First Alert Weather Days in effect as rain approaches
First Alert Weather Day continues as second wave of showers approach
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of a preseason NFL...
Mahomes selected to join Texas Tech Ring of Honor, Hall of Fame
Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days due to flooding potential from heavy storms...
First Alert Weather Days: Flooding potential from heavy storms this weekend
Rollover at 130th and slide road
Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide

Latest News

The first Texas State Purple Heart was awarded to Lt. Beck.
‘A real live hero’: Texas State Guard awards, promotions and honors
‘A real live hero’: Texas State Guard awards, promotions and honors
‘A real live hero’: Texas State Guard awards, promotions and honors
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday,...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Over 150 people stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding