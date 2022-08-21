Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in southwest Lubbock yesterday afternoon.

LFR responded just before 3:45 p.m. to the 11000 block of Troy Avenue, where a lightning strike during the storm ignited a two-story home. A neighbor witnessed the event and saw smoke coming out of the house before calling police.

Firefighters extinguished the fire coming from the attic space of the house.

LFR stated a lightning rod on the roof showed signs of a lightning strike. The lightning traveled from the rod to the attic, igniting some objects within, according to an LFR report.

No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced because of the damage.

