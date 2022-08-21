Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Over 150 people stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding

Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map(Carlsbad Caverns National Park)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSLBAD, New Mexico (KCBD) - Up to 160 people have been forced to evacuate Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding in the park.

The road to Whites City and back into Carlsbad has been closed and the evacuees have been instructed to shelter-in-place at the Visitor Center, according to a KCBD employee who was present at the park when the flooding occurred.

The following roads have been closed due to flooding:

  • HWY 137 (Queens Road) at US-285
  • NM St. Rd 7 (Road to Carlsbad Caverns)
  • Dark Canyon Road
  • Dark Canyon Road Hidalgo
  • Low water crossing at Black River Village Road
  • Diving Rock area
  • White Pine Road

As of Sunday morning, the visitors in the national park are still sheltering in place, according to a City of Carlsbad post.

This story is developing. Check back again for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field.
Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash
First Alert Weather Days in effect as rain approaches
First Alert Weather Day continues as second wave of showers approach
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of a preseason NFL...
Mahomes selected to join Texas Tech Ring of Honor, Hall of Fame
Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days due to flooding potential from heavy storms...
First Alert Weather Days: Flooding potential from heavy storms this weekend
Rollover at 130th and slide road
Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide

Latest News

The first Texas State Purple Heart was awarded to Lt. Beck.
‘A real live hero’: Texas State Guard awards, promotions and honors
‘A real live hero’: Texas State Guard awards, promotions and honors
‘A real live hero’: Texas State Guard awards, promotions and honors
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Patrick Mahomes to be indicted into Texas Tech Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor
Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in overnight crash