Over 150 people stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding

CARSLBAD, New Mexico (KCBD) - Up to 160 people have been forced to evacuate Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding in the park.

The road to Whites City and back into Carlsbad has been closed and the evacuees have been instructed to shelter-in-place at the Visitor Center, according to a KCBD employee who was present at the park when the flooding occurred.

The following roads have been closed due to flooding:

HWY 137 (Queens Road) at US-285

NM St. Rd 7 (Road to Carlsbad Caverns)

Dark Canyon Road

Dark Canyon Road Hidalgo

Low water crossing at Black River Village Road

Diving Rock area

White Pine Road

As of Sunday morning, the visitors in the national park are still sheltering in place, according to a City of Carlsbad post.

This story is developing. Check back again for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.