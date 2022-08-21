Sunday morning top stories: Patrick Mahomes to be indicted into Texas Tech Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Football star Patrick Mahomes is set to join the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor in October.

Texas Tech has inducted seven Red Raider greats into its most prestigious club

The Ring of Honor was created in 2012 by Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt

The story continues: Mahomes selected to join Texas Tech Ring of Honor, Hall of Fame

A lightning strike ignited a home in southwest Lubbock.

No one was injured during the blaze

The lightning traveled from a lightning rod into the attic space

Details here: Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock

One person was seriously injured in an overnight crash.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21

More here: 1 seriously injured in overnight crash

