Sunday morning top stories: Patrick Mahomes to be indicted into Texas Tech Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Football star Patrick Mahomes is set to join the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor in October.

A lightning strike ignited a home in southwest Lubbock.

One person was seriously injured in an overnight crash.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

