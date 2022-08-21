Tyler Shough named Red Raiders’ starting quarterback

Local Listings
By Zach Fox
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders have announced that Tyler Shough will be the starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Texas Tech made the announcement on Sunday, August 20th.

Tyler Shough, senior, started the first four games of the 2021 campaign for Texas Tech before breaking his collarbone against Texas. Shough, transferring from Oregon had completed 64-of-92 of his passes for 872 yards and six touchdowns up to that point with 16 rush attempts for 14 yards and a pair of scores.Finished with an impressive 69.5 completion percentage in his debut season.

Donovan Smith, sophomore, displayed his talent under center for the Red Raiders in the final 4 games in the 2021 season. That includes leading the Red Raiders to a 34-7 pummeling Bowl win to finish off the season as a Freshman. Smith completed 85-of-138 passes for 1,182 yards and seven touchdowns with only two interceptions, while also rushing 57 times for 154 yards and three scores … averaged 107.4 passing yards per game, a clip that rises to 229.8 in games he started …  utilized primarily in short-yardage situations as a dual-threat option up until being named the starter late in the year.

Behren Morton, Red Shirt Freshman from Eastland, Texas. Embraces a similar  role that Donovan Smith took on in 2021 being a freshman. Morton throughout camp has proven faithful of the long ball and precise in his decision making. Morton appeared in two games overall as a backup quarterback at Kansas (10/16) and again against Oklahoma State (11/20) … completed 1-of-3 passes for no yards and rushed twice for 15 yards against the Cowboys.

The 2022 regular season begins Saturday, September 3rd at The Jones against Murray State at 7pm.

